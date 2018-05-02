Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

Umang sub area farewell to Deputy GOC

31st July was a landmark day for Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area area (UMANG) at Nagpur. The Deputy General Officer commanding, Brigadier GS Reddy Sena Medal retired from the Army after more than 33 years in Olive Greens. During his illustrious service, Brigadier Reddy had held various command, staff and instructional appointments. The officer had served in the Rashtriya Rifles in the Kashmir Valley where he was awarded the Sena Medal gallantry.


A true infantryman, Brigadier Reddy commanded his battalion and infantry brigade in the Western theatre. He had also served in key appointments in the Eastern theatre wherein he was responsible for effective administration of all Assam Rifle units in the troubled North East.

The officer was instrumental in the timely settling down of the Sub Area headquarter at Nagpur post its move from Mumbai last year. His vast experience and connect with the civil administration helped the headquarter become operationally effective within months of its arrival.

On the momentous occasion, the entire UMANG family was all praises for Brigadier Reddy who in his parting words exhorted all ranks to work with dedication and sincerity, which he said were the hallmarks of a soldier.

