CTET results declared: 3.52 lakh candidates qualify this year

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 results. As per reports, as many 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified this year. The 12th edition of CTET was conducted on July 7 at 2,942 centres across 104 cities in the country.

A total of 29.22 lakh candidates were registered for the examination, out of which 23.77 lakh candidates appeared. The result was declared in a record time of 23 days of the examination on Tuesday, the board said. Out of the 3.52 lakh candidates who have qualified, 2.15 lakh qualified in Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in primary schools) and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

Marksheets of all candidates who took the exam and qualifying certificates of 3.52 lakh candidates will be uploaded on the Digi-locker for easy access, the CBSE said.

The CTET certificate is the minimum eligibility to get the teaching job. Once the candidate gets the certificate, he or she can apply for teacher vacancies released by different schools like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc. However, achieving the CTET Certificate 2019 is not that easy. Candidates must fetch the minimum passing marks or cut off to avail of the Certificate.

