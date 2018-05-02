Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL

A farewell programme of retired officials organized today July 31, 2019 in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) HQs. On this occasion, Director (Personnel) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director (Technical) Shri Manoj Kumar were prominently present. They extended warm greetings to the retirees and wished them bright future.

Shri Pradeep Kumar Sharma, General Manager (Mining) Production Deptt., Shri A.K. Dehariya, Sr. Manager (E&M) Quality Control Deptt, Shri D.P. Singh, Sr.Manager (Finance), Accounts Deptt., Shri T.H. Mohan Rao, Sr. Manager(S&M) Marketing & Sales Department, Shri U.M. Bhojpai, Sr.Manager(Secretarial), C.M.C. Department, Shri Abdul Rafique, Assistant Foreman (Electrical), General Service Department, Shri P.D. Jogiya, Foreman Incharge, Business Development Department and Shri Suresh Upasrao, Driver-cum-Mechanic, Production Department superannuated on 31.07.2019.

Shri Sameer Barla, Sr. Manager (Personnel) conducted the programme. Senior officials and large number of employees were present on this occasion .