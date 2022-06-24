Uddhav to meet Sena district presidents at noon

Advertisement

After a day of being incommunicado, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the party’s district presidents at Shiv Sena Bhawan, Mumbai at noon, today.

With the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs, minister Eknath Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the “real Shiv Sena”, and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.