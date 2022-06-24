Uddhav to meet Sena district presidents at noon

After a day of being incommunicado, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the party’s district presidents at Shiv Sena Bhawan, Mumbai at noon, today.
With the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs, minister Eknath Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the “real Shiv Sena”, and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.
In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Shinde who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting.