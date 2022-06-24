MSEDCL unearths power thefts at 70 places in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has unearthed power theft at around 70 places in Binaki-Itwari Sub-Division in Nagpur Circle. The action was taken over the week and on the first day 22 places were checked where theft was uncovered.

Similarly during the drive, power connections at 10 places were disconnected due to unpaid dues. Also as part of the checking, the MSEDCL team also recovered unpaid dues of Rs. 7 lakh during the first phase. On Thursday, the MSEDCL team again undertook checks in the Binaki-Itwari area which is mixed residential-cum-commercial and is densely populated. At 47 places the power meters were found tampered with during the drive.