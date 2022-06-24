MSEDCL unearths power thefts at 70 places in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has unearthed power theft at around 70 places in Binaki-Itwari Sub-Division in Nagpur Circle. The action was taken over the week and on the first day 22 places were checked where theft was uncovered.
Similarly during the drive, power connections at 10 places were disconnected due to unpaid dues. Also as part of the checking, the MSEDCL team also recovered unpaid dues of Rs. 7 lakh during the first phase. On Thursday, the MSEDCL team again undertook checks in the Binaki-Itwari area which is mixed residential-cum-commercial and is densely populated. At 47 places the power meters were found tampered with during the drive.
Similarly, power supply at 10 places was disconnected due to non-payment of bills over a long period. An outstanding sum of Rs. 5 lakh was recovered from the customers who avoided disconnection by paying part of old bills.
The drive was carried out under supervision of Additional Executive Engineer Avinash Tupkar. Shashank Dagwar, Assistant Engineer, Gandhibagh Sub-Station, Satish Hoge, Assistant Engineer, Itwari sub-division, Subhodh Mande, Homraj Patil, Engineers, and members of flying squad including Vilas Navghare, Alok Karande, Dilip Funde took part in the drive.
Recently, Suhas Rangari, Regional Director, MSEDCL, Nagpur Region, and Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke took review of outstanding bills and directed field units to start recovery. Superintending Engineer Amit Pranjape, Executive Engineer, Mahal Division, Samir Tekade, were also present at the meeting.