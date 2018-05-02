Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Sun, Apr 25th, 2021
    Uddhav thanks Modi for okaying Remdesivir supply

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state.

    Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a tweet said, “The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request.”

    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had drawn the attention of the Centre to the problem created by the shortage of Remdesivir in the state and had also requested the prime minister in a letter, as per a statement from the chief minister’s secretariat.

    “Today, the Centre has ordered to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand vials to the state till April 30. The chief minister has thanked the prime minister for this. This supply was earlier 2 lakh 69 thousand vials, now it has been increased to 4 lakh 35 thousand,” the statement read.

    “As per the demand of the states across the country, the Centre will supply 16 lakh Remdesivir vials and seven licensed manufacturing companies have been asked to supply them as a priority,” the statement added.


