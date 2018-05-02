Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Apr 25th, 2021
    System failed: Rahul on Covid crisis

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the “system has failed” and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

    His comments came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the country and assured people that the Centre was working with all power to help the states.

    “System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

    “In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work — just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen,” he added.


