    Published On : Sun, Apr 25th, 2021
    National News / News

    Maharashtra to give Covid vaccine to all for free

    As India reported over three lakh cases for the fourth straight day, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik announced that the state will vaccinate its residents for free.

    Saying that the move has been discussed in the state Cabinet, Nawab Malik said global tenders will be floated.

    Maharashtra, the worst hit state in the country by Covid, has been reporting over 60,000 daily cases of coronavirus over the last few days.

    The government earlier this week said vaccine net will be widened to all people above 18 years of age from May 1 as the country sees an exponential rise in Covid infections.


