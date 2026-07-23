Uddhav-Raj announce morcha in Mumbai on July 26

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Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a morcha on July 26 to convey the “angst” of students and their parents for the alleged police atrocities against protesters and the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a news conference, Uddhav said the government is ruthless but students are no longer afraid of anyone.

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“Will the prime minister take responsibility for policemen who assaulted students and tore the clothes of women protesters?” he asked.

Uddhav said he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, about their protest and leaders from the Maharashtra Congress will take part in it. Sena (UBT) and Congress are part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

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Raj Thackeray said the morcha will begin from Shivaji Park and culminate at Siddhivinayak temple. No political flags will be displayed during the protest, he said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president said the government has gone on the back foot as the students’ agitation has assumed massive proportions. “We will thrash anyone who tries to disrupt our peaceful protest in Mumbai on July 26,” he said.

The two leaders said the morcha has been called to “convey the angst” of students and their parents for the alleged police atrocities against protesters and the NEET paper leak.

Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ agitation in New Delhi.

Delhi Police lobbed tear gas shells and wielded sticks on Parliament Street on Monday as thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament where MPs gathered for the first day of the Monsoon Session.

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