Uddhav meets guv on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan on the occasion of ‘Maharashtra Day’ today and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for around 20 minutes.

On Wednesday, Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attempts to create political instability in the state.

Following the call, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the state’s Legislative Council.