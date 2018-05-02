Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    Uddhav meets guv on Maharashtra Day

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan on the occasion of ‘Maharashtra Day’ today and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for around 20 minutes.

    On Wednesday, Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attempts to create political instability in the state.

    Following the call, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the state’s Legislative Council.


    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    कलाकार, लोककलावंत, कारागीर तत्सम गरजुना आर्थिक मदत द्यावी.
    गावठी दारू हातभट्टीवर धाड, एका आरोपीसह १ लाखाचा माल जप्त
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    गोंदिया: 2 गज की दूरी.. है जरूरी !
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    उमरेड में नागपूर से गए बैंक कर्मियों को झेलनी पड़ रही है अनेकों समस्याएं
    फेसबुक पर अपमानजनक फोटो और अपशब्द के मामले में शिक्षक पर मामला दर्ज
