“Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.

Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on Face Book.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

Program starts with ” Tune muze bulaya shera waliye. …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., Other singers Shejal Borkar, and Master Kshitij .

Soulful songs likeChandan sa badan, Aate jate khub surat… Jab dip jale aana…Lag ja gale… Tere mere beech me…, Aane wala pal…., rimzim gire sawan…, Yad kiya dil ne…., Laut kea a…., Chahunga mai tuze sanz savere…., Tuz se naraj nahi jindgi…., Dil ke tukde tukade…. , Aapki aankho me…., Aji aisa mauka …., Dil to hai dil….., Dilbar mere….., Chahiye thoda pyar…., Jane ja ja dhubdhta hi raha…, were presented by singers.

Duet songs Tere mere bich me …. And other duets were presented by Sanjay and Shejal Borkar . Chahunga mai tuze sanz savere… received loud applaud from audience. Song Presented by Ksitij Borkar enthrelles audience with bubbling energy.

In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Prashant Sahare, Sanjivani booty , Rupali Roy and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sanjay Borkar done his job nicely.

Dr. sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers for live program in this crucial days of kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned singer of our city too. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. .

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.