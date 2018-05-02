Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood

    Maharashtra celebrates its statehood today on May 1, as on this day in 1960 the state had become independent after the division from the Bombay State.

    Why was Maharashtra as an independent state needed
    The Bombay State was formed as a result of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 which defined boundaries for the states within India on the basis of languages. But the Bombay State was composed of different areas where different languages were spoken; Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. Maharashtra became predominantly a Marathi speaking state.

    How Maharashtra state was formed
    A movement was started by an organisation called the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti for the division of the Bombay State into two further states. In one, people who primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchhi would be put together and the other area where people who primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani. As a result of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 was enacted in the Parliament on April 25, 1960 and two states Mahrashtra and Gujarat were created.

    How is Maharashtra Day celebrated
    Annually, the Maharashtra government issues a notification declaring May 1 a public holiday to be celebrated as Maharashtra Day. All the schools, offices and companies celebrate this day by organising various programmes, a parade is held at Shivaji Park where the state governor gives a speech. This day is commonly associated with parades and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Maharashtra.

    However, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic the celebrations this year is likely to be cancelled. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 10,498 active cases, 1,773 cured cases and 459 fatalities.


