Two youths, who stole aluminium wires from MSEDCL pole, arrested in Kanhan

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch of Kanhan Police on Tuesday arrested two youths who stole aluminium wires from MSEDCL’s pole at Mauza Bori Singori in Kerdi Shivar.

The accused have been identified as Harish Ramsingh Gautam (19) and Praful Siddhu Dhurve (23), both residents of Khadan No. 4, Kanhan.

According to police, after stealing the aluminium wires, the two accused had sold the stuff to a scrap trader. Cops have seized the stolen aluminium wires worth Rs 77,000.

The arrests were made by PI Omprakash Kokate, constable Arvind Bhagat, NPCs Shailesh Yadav and Virendra Narad.

Kanhan police are investigating the case further.

