On Day 1, NMC penalises 233 Nagpurians for dumping garbage at public places

The NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad recovered Rs 84,500 fine from the offenders

Nagpur: On Day 1, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation launched a crackdown and fined as many as 233 Nagpurians for throwing garbage at public places in different parts of the city on Tuesday. The NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) recovered Rs 84,500 fine from the offenders. The violators included citizens, shopkeepers and even footpath vendors and the NDS team fined them ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 each.

Notably, NMC had warned the persons urinating, spitting, carrying plastic bags and shopkeepers and other establishments for dumping garbage on footpaths, roads, market places that it would take strict action against them. NMC is charging fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000 from defaulters. On Day One, NDS registered the highest 33 cases in Laxmi Nagar Zone, 20 cases in Gandhibagh Zone, 7 cases in Mangalwari Zone.

The NDS caught 53 citizens, 78 roadside vendors and 34 shopkeepers among others for throwing garbage in public places across the city. The NDS team caught 39 citizens from the Laxmi Nagar Zone which included individuals, shopkeepers and even vendors for littering in public places. The team recovered Rs16,800 fine from them. This was followed by Satranjipura and Mangalwari zones with NDS team nabbing 36 citizens each for littering the footpaths, roads and other public places.

The NDS team also caught and penalised 30 citizens under Dhantoli and Gandhibagh zones, which mostly houses commercial establishments like railway stations, bus stops etc.

During the visits, the NDS caught many people littering alongside roads and creating black spots. Most of them admitted their mistake but also claimed that the NMC’s waste pickers are late or do not come at all. So, residents dump the waste at the same spot so that it is being collected by the door-to-door garbage lifting agency.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B, Veersen Tambe, Sanjay Khandare, Dharmaraj Katre, Pawan Dongre, Narahari Veer, Natthu Khandekar, Sushil Tupte, Premadas Tarwatkar, Sudhir Sudke, Sanjay Sonone, Narendra Turkar and NDS teams of different zones put efforts in these actions.

