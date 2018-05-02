Two youths kidnap girl from Futala Lake but she fights back bravely

Nagpur: In an audacious act, two bike borne youths kidnapped a 21-year old girl from Futala Lake in full public view on Tuesday afternoon. However, the girl fought back bravely and got herself released from the clutches of the two abductors at Gittikhadan Square. Cops have booked the two accused but no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The 21-year old girl, along with her friend, was going around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. As they reached Poultry Farm, near Amit Jaiswal Chinese Food Stall at Futala Lake, the two accused Akshay Kishore Madavi (23), resident of New Futala, Amravati Road, and Akash Suresh Neware (24), resident of Telangkhedi, Ramnagar, came there riding on a Bullet motorcycle. One of the accused Akshay Madavi asked the girl as to why she is not talking with him. When the girl refused to answer, the accused threatened her and abducted her by forcing her to sit on their Bullet bike. However, the brave girl fought back and got her released from the clutches of the abductors. Later, she registered a case against the accused with Ambazari police in this connection.

Ambazari PSI Dole has booked the two accused Akshay Madavi and Akash Neware under Sections 363, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.