    Published On : Wed, Jun 16th, 2021

    Two youths kidnap girl from Futala Lake but she fights back bravely

    Nagpur: In an audacious act, two bike borne youths kidnapped a 21-year old girl from Futala Lake in full public view on Tuesday afternoon. However, the girl fought back bravely and got herself released from the clutches of the two abductors at Gittikhadan Square. Cops have booked the two accused but no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

    The 21-year old girl, along with her friend, was going around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. As they reached Poultry Farm, near Amit Jaiswal Chinese Food Stall at Futala Lake, the two accused Akshay Kishore Madavi (23), resident of New Futala, Amravati Road, and Akash Suresh Neware (24), resident of Telangkhedi, Ramnagar, came there riding on a Bullet motorcycle. One of the accused Akshay Madavi asked the girl as to why she is not talking with him. When the girl refused to answer, the accused threatened her and abducted her by forcing her to sit on their Bullet bike. However, the brave girl fought back and got her released from the clutches of the abductors. Later, she registered a case against the accused with Ambazari police in this connection.

    Ambazari PSI Dole has booked the two accused Akshay Madavi and Akash Neware under Sections 363, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    Woman arrested for demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from doctor couple in Beltarodi
    Two youths kidnap girl from Futala Lake but she fights back bravely
    भोसलेवाडी लष्करिबागेत ३०० सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
    अर्ज करताच मिळणार नवीन घरगुती वीजजोडणी
    पर्यावरण संवर्धनासाठी कापडी पिशव्या उत्तम पर्याय -जिल्हाधिकारी संदीप कदम
    ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री के कामगारों ने मनाया केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ काला दिवस
    Ganeshpeth cops arrest vehicle-lifter
    Whimsical Aapli Bus service leaves commuters in the lurch
    NMC mops up Rs 19.5 crore Property Tax revenue in April, May
    Video: Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar ensures amplified patrolling to curb irregularities in Naik Talav vicinity
