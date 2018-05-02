Woman arrested for demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from doctor couple in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Beltarodi police have arrested a con woman on the charges of demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from a doctor couple by threatening to harm their two children.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the accused woman.

According to police, the complainant, Tushar Sadashiv Pande (48) and his wife are doctors by profession. The resident of Plot No. 8, Pioneer Residency Park, near Hotel Centre Point, Somalwada, Dr Tushar Pande told police that his wife runs Utkarsh Maternity Home at Plot No. 3, Jaihind Society, Manish Nagar. On June 11, 2021, around 5.30 pm, the hospital received a courier in which the doctor couple was demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore by threatening to harm the lives of their two children. The letter also warned the doctors not to inform the police.

The Beltarodi police, after receiving a complaint from Dr Pande, started an in-depth probe. The cops scanned CCTV footage from the area from where the said letter was sent. Police spotted a suspect woman riding on an Activa moped having registration number 9593.

Further scanning of CCTV footage revealed that the suspect woman was going towards Shilpa Society opposite UCO Bank, Manish Nagar. Later cops traced the Activa moped at Shilpa Society and detained the woman. Cops subjected the accused woman to an intense interrogation. The accused spilled the beans and confessed sending the threatening letter and demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from the doctor couple.

The accused woman was booked under Sections 385, 387, 506(B) of the IPC and put behind the bars. Further probe is underway.