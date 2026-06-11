Advertisement

Nagpur: A gruesome double murder in Nagpur’s Sakkardara area has sent shockwaves through the city, triggering fear and outrage among residents. Two young men were allegedly beaten to death with stones in the Gond Mohalla locality, with police suspecting that a dispute among fruit vendors escalated into a fatal attack.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night when blood-soaked bodies of two youths were discovered near the Wednesday Bazaar area close to Kamla Nehru College. Upon receiving information, Sakkardara Police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Preliminary findings revealed that both victims had suffered severe head injuries after being attacked with large stones. Police believe the assault was so brutal that both men died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya alias Sonu Bhondwe and Aditya Rahulkar. According to police records, Bhondwe had a criminal background and was previously booked in several serious offences, including murder. Rahulkar, on the other hand, was engaged in the fruit-selling business.

Investigators have learned that Rahulkar had been involved in a dispute with local resident Rishi Puttewar a few days before the incident. On Wednesday, another argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over fruit vending activities in the area. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

Police suspect that Rishi Puttewar and his associates allegedly attacked both victims with stones, resulting in their deaths. Based on preliminary evidence, investigators have identified Rishi Puttewar, Dongre, Dabir, and Abhi Raut as suspected accused in the case.

A murder case has been registered, and police teams have launched an intensive search operation to trace and arrest all those involved. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.

The double murder has once again raised concerns about violent crime in Nagpur. Residents have expressed alarm over how seemingly minor disputes are escalating into deadly confrontations.

Police officials have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest and bring them to justice. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Advertisement

दो से तीन दिन में पहुंचेगा मानसून.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #mansoon #newsupdate कुंभार समाज को मिट्टी उपलब्ध कराएगी सरकार.. #nagpurnews #newsupdate #bawankule #kumbhar दिल्ली में मुनगंटीवार ने उठाए विकास मुद्दे.. #nagpurnews #newsupdate #sudhirmungantiwar #chandrapur सिंधुदुर्ग में बढ़ी बांस सोती की लोकप्रियता.. #maharashtranews #latestnews #update 15 जून से खुलेंगी आश्रमशालाएं राज्यभर में #nagpurnews #maharashtranews #newsupdate यशोमती के आरोपों पर बोडे का पलटवार #maharashtranews #politicsnews #latestnews

×