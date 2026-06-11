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Nagpur: Nagpur Police have swiftly cracked the sensational double murder case reported from the Sakkardara area, arresting three key accused allegedly involved in the brutal killing of two youths. The arrests were made by Crime Branch Unit-05 and local police teams from the Gargoti Nala area of Wihirgaon.

The murders took place on Wednesday night near Gond Basti in the Chhota Tajbagh-Raghujinagar area, where two youths were found dead in a pool of blood. The victims were identified as Aditya alias Sonu Bodwe and Dadu alias Aditya Rahulkar.

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According to investigators, both the victims and the accused were previously employed at the same fruit shop. Police inquiries revealed that about a month ago, the two deceased youths had allegedly assaulted a security guard while under the influence of alcohol. Following the incident, they were removed from their jobs.

Since then, the victims allegedly continued visiting the fruit shop while intoxicated and frequently created disturbances, leading to ongoing tensions with the shop staff and other workers.

On the day of the incident, another confrontation reportedly broke out between the two sides. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, during which the accused allegedly attacked the victims with bricks, stones, and a sharp-edged weapon. Both youths sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Acting on technical evidence, intelligence inputs, and field investigations, police identified and arrested the three main accused:

* Vaibhav alias Dadu Pradeep Dongre

* Vedant alias Dabba Ajay Dabir

* Abhishek alias Tatya Uttam Raut

After completing medical examinations and legal formalities, the accused were handed over to Sakkardara Police for further investigation.

Police officials stated that the role of the fruit shop owner and several other suspects is also under scrutiny. Investigators have further revealed that both the victims and the accused have previous criminal records, which are being examined as part of the probe.

The investigation remains ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace other individuals who may have been involved in the crime.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over violent disputes escalating into fatal attacks in Nagpur, prompting renewed discussions on law and order in the city.

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