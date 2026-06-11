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Nagpur: A serious accident was narrowly avoided at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday when a large piece of concrete suddenly broke off from the ceiling of a courtroom and fell onto two law students, leaving them injured.

The incident created panic inside the court premises and briefly disrupted judicial proceedings. The injured students have been identified as Shivali Tiwari and Palak Rajput, both first-year students of Symbiosis Law College who were undergoing internship training under Advocate Sahil Bhangde.

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According to reports, the students were present in the courtroom to observe legal proceedings as part of their internship. The incident occurred in a courtroom where proceedings before Justice Pravin Patil were underway.

Witnesses said that a concrete slab located near the upper portion of the entrance wall suddenly detached and fell from a height of approximately 12 to 13 feet. Before hitting the ground, the slab reportedly struck a wooden edge, creating a loud crashing sound that startled everyone inside the courtroom.

Hearing the sudden noise, Shivali instinctively raised her hands to protect herself. While this prevented a direct head injury, the falling concrete struck her right arm, causing significant injuries. Palak Rajput also sustained injuries to her right knee during the incident.

The unexpected accident triggered panic among lawyers, litigants, interns, and visitors present in the courtroom. Several people feared a larger structural collapse and immediately moved away from their seats.

Court authorities responded promptly and ensured that both injured students received immediate medical attention. Shivali later underwent treatment at a private hospital, where medical examinations and X-ray reports confirmed ligament injuries in her arm.

Taking serious note of the incident, the court administration suspended judicial proceedings in the affected courtroom until further orders. The accident has also raised important questions regarding the structural safety, maintenance, and upkeep of the High Court building.

Officials and members of the legal fraternity noted that the outcome could have been far more severe had the concrete slab fallen directly on someone’s head. Many have now called for a comprehensive structural audit and technical inspection of other sections of the court complex to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has sparked concerns among lawyers and court visitors, with demands growing for immediate safety assessments and maintenance measures across the High Court premises.

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