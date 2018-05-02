Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media

Nagpur: Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has arrested two pervert youths for kidnapping and raping a teenage girl. One of the accused had even posted the video of kidnapping on social media. He was seen abusing and thrashing the girl while riding on a two-wheeler.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Khan Salim Khan (19), a resident of Bangali Panja, Panchpaoli and Mohd Sadiq Mohd Siddiqui Shah (25), a resident of Quarter No. 32/8, Yashodhara Nagar. Sameer Khan is the prime accused in the case. Shah is a property dealer and is a friend of Sameer.

According to police, the victim girl (17) came in contact with Sameer through a common friend in 2019. Love blossed between the two and they regularly uploaded videos on TikTok. Sameer allegedly promised the girl of marriage and took her to a lodge near Kanhan where he sexually exploited the girl many times. After TikTok was banned in India, the accused became active on Instagram. Last month, Sameer noticed the mobile number of a youth in the girl’s mobile phone. When the youth came to the girl’s birthday party, Sameer suspected that the girl was having an affair with that youth too. He hatched a conspiracy with Shah and kidnapped the teenage girl from Kamal Chowk on a motorcycle on June 18. He filmed the video of kidnapping when he was taking her on the two-wheeler to Itabhatti area and uploaded it on Instagram. He also abused and thrashed the girl.

The accused allegedly tried to kill the girl but she somehow managed to escape from the spot. Some vigilant citizens alerted the Cyber Police through social media.The Cyber Police Station informed the Crime Branch about the location of the accused persons.

After arresting the accused, the Crime Branch handed-over the accused to Panchpaoli police who booked them with Sections 376, 376 (c) (n), 363, 509, 323 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8 and 12 of POCSO Act.

The arrest was made by ACP B N Nalawade, Sr PI Sandipan Pawar, API Pawan More, Woman API Madhuri Nerkar, ASI Rafique Khan and staff including Ramchandra Karemore, Ishwar Khorde, Tappulal Chute, Anup Taiwade, Santosh Choudhary, Sandip Mawalkar, Firoz Sheikh, Anil Botre and others under the guidance of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Phulari.