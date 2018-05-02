Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021
    Sena-BJP like Aamir-Kiran, friendship intact: Raut

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘we are not enemies’ remark: “We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact.”

    Incidentally, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways after 15 years of marriage, on Saturday.

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday had raised eyebrows when he said: “We (Sena and the BJP) were never enemies. They were our friends and people whom they fought against, they formed a government together with them and they left us.”

    Fadnavis was asked about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the possibility of a rapprochement with Sena.

    “There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations,” Fadnavis added.

    The declaration of friendship comes amid action taken by central agencies against leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party.

    Most opposition parties have maintained that the Centre uses central agencies against them.

