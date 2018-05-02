Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 3rd, 2019

Two young men killed as JCB hits bike in Kalamna

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, two young men were killed and another injured seriously when the motorcycle they were riding was rammed by a JCB in Kalamna police jurisdiction on Sunday night. The driver of the killer JCB reportedly fled the spot fearing public backlash and police action.

A resident of Quarter No. 5/2, Housing Board Colony, Raghuji Nagar, Prithviraj Manohar Jadhav (21) and his two friends Sushant Nagdevte and Shubham Gunwantrao Wagh, both residents of Adivasi Colony, were returning to city from Ramtek triple seat on Hornet motorcycle (MH-49/AX 3295) around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Midway near Shendre Dhaba on Jabalpur Road in Kalamna area, a JCB (MH-34/AL 6679), coming from wrong side, rammed their bike with great force. The impact resulted in fatal injuries to Prithviraj and Sushant and they died on the spot before medical help could be extended to them. Shubham also received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where is battling for life. After the mishap, the driver of the JCB reportedly fled the spot fearing angry reaction from public and police action.

Kalamna PSI Jadhav, based on a complaint lodged by Shivraj Ranjit Jadhav (24) of Vakilpeth, booked the JCB driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 119 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Maharashtra News
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
Hindi News
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
Trending News
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145