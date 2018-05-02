Two young men killed as JCB hits bike in Kalamna

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, two young men were killed and another injured seriously when the motorcycle they were riding was rammed by a JCB in Kalamna police jurisdiction on Sunday night. The driver of the killer JCB reportedly fled the spot fearing public backlash and police action.

A resident of Quarter No. 5/2, Housing Board Colony, Raghuji Nagar, Prithviraj Manohar Jadhav (21) and his two friends Sushant Nagdevte and Shubham Gunwantrao Wagh, both residents of Adivasi Colony, were returning to city from Ramtek triple seat on Hornet motorcycle (MH-49/AX 3295) around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Midway near Shendre Dhaba on Jabalpur Road in Kalamna area, a JCB (MH-34/AL 6679), coming from wrong side, rammed their bike with great force. The impact resulted in fatal injuries to Prithviraj and Sushant and they died on the spot before medical help could be extended to them. Shubham also received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where is battling for life. After the mishap, the driver of the JCB reportedly fled the spot fearing angry reaction from public and police action.

Kalamna PSI Jadhav, based on a complaint lodged by Shivraj Ranjit Jadhav (24) of Vakilpeth, booked the JCB driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 119 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.