Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will give constructive advice to the government whenever it falters, Mohan Bhagwat said as he cautioned that any democratically-elected dispensation should guard against any “misuse” of its power.

Addressing a Sangh gathering in Kanpur, the RSS chief said, “Those getting elected in a democratic set-up have immense power, but this does not mean that it should be misused. If the government falters at any point of time, the Sangh will give it advice and suggestions with a positive point of view.”

Bhagwat’s comments came days after the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office for a second term.

Later, he addressed another meeting of the RSS.

At the meeting, Bhagwat told “volunteers that they should not be arrogant, no matter how much good work they have done or how much they have helped others,” according to RSS leader Mohan Agarwal.

“He also exhorted them to bring social equality, and eradicate illiteracy, drug and alcohol addiction and other social evils,” Agarwal said.

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Maharashtra News
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
Hindi News
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
Trending News
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145