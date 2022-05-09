Two years on, CID still nescient over firing at Nagpur’s ex-Mayor Joshi

Advertisement

Nagpur: It’s been around two-years since the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was assigned to probe into gun firing on then Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi which occurred back in December 2019. The agency is still in the dark regarding the identity of the gunmen.

It is pertinent to mention that, Joshi was attacked by unidentified gunmen between the intervening night of December 17 and 18, 2019, while returning home from a party. Joshi, who was driving the car, and his friend Aaditya Thakur, fortunately, escaped unhurt.