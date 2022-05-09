Parents to feel pinch: School study material prices jack up

Advertisement

Nagpur: Prices of school study material have gone up significantly on account of rise in cost of raw material and paper production.From books to bags, uniform to van/bus… cost of everything has gone up and will pinch the parents next month as the shopping spree starts. The rise, about 60 percent, has taken place over the past six months.

According to sources, as the schools reopen from the second week of June, parents have geared up and arranging finances to purchase school material from this month itself. From this academic session, the schools would reopen with full capacity for which advance purchase of school study material has become necessary.