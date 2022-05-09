Advertisement

Nagpur: Jain International School Kindergarten &Little Jewels, Nagpur organized ‘Graduation Ceremony’ for U.KG. students moving from Kindergarten to Class I. The program began with lighting of the lamp, followed by the address of the principal. The Principal, Mrs. Shanthi Menon congratulated all the students on their achievements and wished them the very best!!

The gala event was attended by parents who were as excited as the kids themselves when they saw their little ones dressed up in convocation gowns. The children were awarded with diplomas and medals by the Chief GuestsMrs. Beena Mathew& Mrs. Piyali Kanabar, the Chairman Mr. Anuj Badjate, the Director Mrs. Priti Badjate,the Trustee Mr. Tushar Badjate & the Member of Management Mrs. Kamakshi Badjate. The chief guests, the chairman & the trustee addressed the children and the parents with their enlightening words. The program came to a closure by a surprise dance performance by the teachers which enthralled the audience.