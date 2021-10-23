Two women steal gold bangles from Tanishq Showroom in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Two bogus women customers stole gold bangles worth Rs 1.51 lakh from Tanishq Jewellery Showroom situated at Shraddhanandpeth Square under Bajaj Nagar police area on late Friday evening.

A resident of Plot No. 59, Suvikas Layout, Pardi, Rupesh Narauanrao Maske (43), in his complaint to police said that he works as Stores Manager at Tanishq Jewellery Showroom at Shraddhanandpeth Square. Between 7.05 pm and 7.30 pm on Friday, two unidentified women, aged 40-45, came to the showroom posing as customers and asked for jewellery.

As the counter girl Prajakta Galpayle was busy in showing ornaments, the two con women slyly stole gold bangles worth Rs 1.51 from the counter.

Bajaj Nagar ASI Rajesh Bonde, acting on Maske’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 380, 34 of the IPC and launched a search for the two accused women.