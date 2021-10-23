Chill in the air: Winter knocks doors of Orange City

Nagpur: Nagpurians have started experiencing chill in the air!! Drop in minimum temperature and increase in dryness of air is being witnessed, signifying winter is knocking the doors of Orange City.

On Friday, October 22, the minimum temperature in Nagpur was 15.5 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius over the previous day. With the drop in minimum temperature, citizens could feel a pinch of cold especially at night. They felt the chill especially in areas with open spaces, water bodies, and green stretches in the city.

There was a drop in minimum temperature not only in Nagpur but also in other parts of Vidarbha region. The city recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the region, while Gadchiroli recorded the highest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. Still, even Gadchiroli’s minimum temperature recorded a drop of 1.4 degrees over the previous day. The minimum temperature recorded in Washim was a drop of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Wardha with 3.4 degrees, and Chandrapur 3 degrees.

Though there was a drop in minimum temperature, the maximum temperature, in contrast, recorded an increase (compared to normal maximum temperature) throughout Vidarbha region except Amravati and Yavatmal. Nagpur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. None of the Vidarbha districts recorded the maximum temperature below 31 degrees Celsius on the day. In Nagpur, the difference between the maximum temperature and minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 18.4 degrees.