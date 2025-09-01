Two-wheelers still rule Nagpur roads, reveals RTI data

Despite steady rise in car ownership, affordability and convenience keep bikes on top

Nagpur: Even as Nagpur witnesses a growing fascination for four-wheelers, two-wheelers continue to dominate the city’s roads, according to figures obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar.

Data provided by the Nagpur City Regional Transport Office (RTO) shows that between January 2022 and December 2024, as many as 7,69,164 two-wheelers were registered, compared to 1,73,524 four-wheelers. The numbers underline that motorcycles and scooters remain the preferred choice of mobility for most citizens.

Year-wise snapshot

In 2022, Nagpur added 2,95,999 two-wheelers against 53,929 four-wheelers. The trend continued in 2023 with 2,61,186 bikes and 63,101 cars. Until December 2024, the city registered 2,12,059 two-wheelers compared to 56,494 four-wheelers.

Other categories, such as autorickshaws and heavy vehicles, form only a fraction of the total. In 2023, for instance, Nagpur registered 25,661 autorickshaws and 23,067 heavy vehicles, figures negligible when weighed against two-wheeler numbers.

Experts attribute the trend to affordability, fuel efficiency, and ease of commuting through congested city roads. For many families, a two-wheeler remains the entry point into personal mobility before upgrading to a car.

At the same time, the gradual but steady rise in four-wheeler registrations reflects the aspirations of a growing middle class, keen on comfort and status.

Public transport a key factor

Urban planners caution that Nagpur’s inadequate public transport and limited parking infrastructure, repeatedly flagged in local media, may further shape these ownership patterns. While cars symbolize prestige, experts note, practicality still holds sway for the majority of citizens.

For now, the numbers speak for themselves: Nagpur’s streets remain firmly in the grip of two-wheelers.