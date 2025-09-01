“One Who Can Fool People Is the Best Leader”: Nitin Gadkari’s Candid Remark in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his outspoken remarks, stirred attention once again with a candid comment during an event organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad in Nagpur on Monday.

While urging people to live with honesty, credibility, and dedication instead of relying on shortcuts, Gadkari remarked in a lighter vein that, in politics, “the one who can fool people the best can be the best leader.”

“Shortcuts may give quick results but they undermine long-term credibility. Crossing a red light might save time, but shortcuts ultimately cut you short. That’s why we’ve been given values like honesty, credibility, dedication, and truth. The long-lasting success belongs to truth. As Lord Krishna wrote in the Bhagavad Gita — in the end, truth always wins,” he said.

Gadkari, however, added half-jokingly: “In the field where I work, speaking the truth with all my heart is prohibited.”

The Minister also praised the teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami, highlighting values such as truth (satya), non-violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta), and equality (samanta). “Satya is the basis of our life, and we should follow it. We must spread positivity and avoid hurting anyone,” he said.

Known for Bold Statements

This is not the first time Gadkari’s remarks have drawn attention. Earlier this month, he argued that filing court cases against the government is necessary to discipline public administration, noting that “even ministers cannot do the work that a court order can do.”

Last year, he had expressed concern over “opportunistic” politicians who align themselves only with the ruling party, saying this erosion of ideology is unhealthy for democracy. “No matter which party is in power, one thing is certain — the one who does good work never gets respect, and those who do bad work are never punished,” he had quipped.