Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC

Nagpur: A 75-year-old man returning home from work met with a tragic end after some unidentified two-wheeler knocked him down between Tata Motors Service Centre and Pepsi Company Road in MIDC on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dadarao Champatrao Kolhe, a resident of Wanadongri near Parvati Park.

According to police, Dadarao was returning home walking after duty in an MIDC based private firm on Thursday night. At around 7.45 pm, when he was crossing Tata Motors Service Centre and Pepsi Company Road, an unidentified two-wheeler dashed him from behind. The impact was so severe that Kolhe tumbled on the roadside and received fatal injuries. The accused driver, instead of helping the 75-year-old man, zoomed away from the spot. Kolhe who was left lying in the pool of blood later succumbed to his grievous injuries on the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by his son Anil (36), MIDC police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (A) read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified driver and started the investigation into the matter.