Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC

Nagpur: A 75-year-old man returning home from work met with a tragic end after some unidentified two-wheeler knocked him down between Tata Motors Service Centre and Pepsi Company Road in MIDC on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dadarao Champatrao Kolhe, a resident of Wanadongri near Parvati Park.

According to police, Dadarao was returning home walking after duty in an MIDC based private firm on Thursday night. At around 7.45 pm, when he was crossing Tata Motors Service Centre and Pepsi Company Road, an unidentified two-wheeler dashed him from behind. The impact was so severe that Kolhe tumbled on the roadside and received fatal injuries. The accused driver, instead of helping the 75-year-old man, zoomed away from the spot. Kolhe who was left lying in the pool of blood later succumbed to his grievous injuries on the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by his son Anil (36), MIDC police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (A) read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified driver and started the investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Maharashtra News
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
Hindi News
वीडियो: पूर्व नागपुर का पिछले 5 वर्षो में हुआ सर्वांगीण विकास – कृष्णा खोपड़े
वीडियो: पूर्व नागपुर का पिछले 5 वर्षो में हुआ सर्वांगीण विकास – कृष्णा खोपड़े
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Trending News
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Featured News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
Trending In Nagpur
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Five con persons, hailing from AP, cheat city trader of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal
Five con persons, hailing from AP, cheat city trader of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal
Despite warning, heavy vehicles keep flooding Ajni RoB
Despite warning, heavy vehicles keep flooding Ajni RoB
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से हो पालन – विभागीय आयुक्त
आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से हो पालन – विभागीय आयुक्त
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145