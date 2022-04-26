Two vehicles catch fire near Medical Square

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at Medical Square, after two mopeds suddenly caught in fire here on Tuesday. The locals, subsequently, alerted the Fire Department who managed to douse the flames. However, the two vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

Notably, incidents of two wheelers catching fire have been more common in recent times. Besides, Electric Vehicles (EVs), petrol vehicles have been prone to such incidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement