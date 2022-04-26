Now, track live location of ST buses plying on roads with a click

Advertisement

Vehicle Tracking System installed in 435 MSRTC buses in Nagpur Division

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is all set to launch a mobile application – MSRTC Commuters App — which shows commuters the live location of buses plying on the roads. For this purpose, in Nagpur Division, Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) has been installed in 435 buses of MSRTC.

Nilesh Belsare, Divisional Controller of MSRTC, told media persons on Monday in a press conference that, Nagpur Division of MSRTC had 435 buses of which 25 were non-operational. As many as 390 buses are on the road every day, and they carry out 1,650 trips through which MSRTC earns revenue of Rs 40 lakh. In order to ensure discipline in operations of MSRTC buses and also, to inform passengers about real-time location of the buses, the VTS has been installed, he said.

VTS is a global positioning system (GPS) tracker, which will provide information about location of MSRTC bus, expected time of arrival of bus at a specific location, if there is any snag, or if a driver has taken it to track other than set etc. It will also inform MSRTC administration if the driver of a bus is following rules.

Advertisement

To get this data, passengers will have to download the MSRTC application on their mobile phones. “The said application was to be activated on January 26 last year. However, it could not be done due to COVID-19. But, the application will be activated soon,” Belsare said. Belsare also informed the media persons that there were a total 1,098 Electronic Ticket Issue machines in Nagpur Division, of which, only 486 were operational. The remaining machines would become operational soon, he added.

The machine is useful in recording the number of passengers. Asked about MSRTC buses filling diesel from private pumps, he replied that some buses were doing so as they were getting diesel at relatively lesser price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement