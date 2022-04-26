Nomad starved to death in blazing heat in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Scorching summer heat and lack of food has reportedly taken the toll of a nomad near Garjana Bar in Kapil Nagar, police said on Tuesday. He was found dead apparently due to starvation.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. Cops said the deceased would roam around Kapil Nagar vicinity and would survive on alms. However, with scorching summer heat, he was deprived of alms and had not eaten anything for the last couple of days. Owing to which his health deteriorated leading to his death, said police sources.

In the meantime, Kapil Nagar Police have sent his body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigations are on.

