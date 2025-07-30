Illegal flat alterations in Nagpur’s Pyramid City 3 raise structural safety concerns

Advertisement



Nagpur: A growing number of flat owners in Pyramid City 3, located on Besa-Pipla Road, Nagpur, have reportedly carried out unauthorized internal alterations in their apartments, sparking serious concerns over the structural safety of the residential buildings.

According to local residents and housing experts, these modifications, carried out without proper approvals, pose a grave risk to the structural integrity of the buildings. The alterations may have compromised RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) frames, which are critical for maintaining the dynamic balance and load-bearing capacity of the high-rise structures.

Residents fear that if left unchecked, such illegal alterations could lead to irreversible damage or even collapse during extreme weather events or seismic activity. “These changes are not just violations of building norms, they’re playing with human lives,” said one resident, requesting anonymity.

Alarmed by the situation, residents and members of the cooperative housing society have demanded urgent intervention by regulatory bodies. They have called upon the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), Pipla Nagar Panchayat, and other competent government agencies to inspect the premises, issue stop-work notices where necessary, and initiate penal action against violators.

Experts stress that any modification to the internal layout must be done only after obtaining structural safety clearance and society’s consent. “Unauthorized wall removal or shifting of heavy utilities can weaken the core structure. In worst-case scenarios, this can trigger progressive collapse,” said a retired civil engineer familiar with urban housing regulations.

As concerns mount, the cooperative housing society is reportedly planning to approach the civic body formally to demand a full structural audit of the affected wings of the project. Meanwhile, residents hope the administration acts before the situation leads to a potential disaster.