    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020

    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh

    Nagpur: Two con men, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, cheated a lady doctor to the tune of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of providing her daughter admission in Nagpur’s Government Medical College (GMC). The accused have been booked and are being searched by cops.

    The two accused, Umesh Dongre, native of village Sakur, Shahapur, District Gorakhpur, (UP) and Ayush Pandey of Prayagraj (UP), met the complainant Dr Rita P Gautam, also native of Patrakarpuram, Raptinagar, Gorakhpur (UP) and ‘promised’ to provide her daughter admission in Nagpur’s Government Medical College.

    A ‘deal’ was struck at city-based Hotel Sun Star situated at Modi Lane No. 4, Hanuman Galli, Sitabuldi, between September 20, 2018 and October 7, 2019. Both the accused took Rs 15 lakh from Dr Rita Gautam. However, neither admission to her daughter in Government Medical College was provided nor the money returned to the complainant Dr Rita Gautam. Thus the two accused cheated Dr Gautam to the tune of Rs 15 lakh.

    Sitabuldi PSI Bhoyar, based on complaint of Dr Rita Gautam, booked the two con men Umesh Dongre and Ayush Pandey under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC and searching for them.

