    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner

    Nagpur: The heinous incidents of acid attack seem not to take a pause as ill-intended men take the law and order for granted. In the latest incident of kind, reported under the jurisdiction of Saoner police, a female doctor was reportedly attacked by a mentally retarded man on Thursday afternoon.

    According to police sources, the victim doctor, an assistant professor at Indira Gandhi Govrrnment Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) was undertaking a survey for National AIDS Control Organization (NACO). The arrested accused, identified as Nilesh Kanhere (22), threw acid-like substance on the lady doctor. Fortunately, the doctor had a narrow escape. In the meantime, locals alerted police control room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

    According to media reports, as the accused threw acid-like substance on the female doctor, she dodged and escaped the attack. However, some drops of the ‘acid’ fell on faces of a girl student and two women causing some burn injuries. Nearby people reportedly caught the accused and after bashing him severely, handed him over to police, reports said.

