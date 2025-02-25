Two unauthorized RMC plants spark controversy in Nagpur: Environmental violations ignored?

Nagpur: Two Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants operating without the mandatory clearance from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have sparked controversy in Nagpur. Located near Mankapur Sports Complex and MHADA Colony on Cotton Market Road, these plants are allegedly violating environmental norms and causing severe ecological damage.

Environmental activist Sachin Khobragade lodged a complaint against these unauthorized plants, highlighting concerns over air pollution, noise pollution, and indiscriminate tree cutting. However, he alleges that the MPCB has turned a blind eye to his complaints, raising suspicions of official negligence or possible collusion.

According to local residents, the constant dust and emissions from these RMC plants are affecting air quality and posing health risks to those living nearby. Additionally, reports suggest that several hundred trees have been removed to accommodate these operations, further exacerbating the environmental impact.

With growing public outrage, the focus is now on the authorities — will they take decisive action against the violators, or will the issue be brushed under the carpet?