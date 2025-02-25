Nagpur Police bust drug peddlers using auto-rickshaw to sell MD powder

Nagpur: In an attempt to outsmart law enforcement, three drug peddlers were found using an auto-rickshaw as a moving drug den to sell Mephedrone (MD) powder in Nagpur. However, their plan was foiled when Yashodhara Nagar Police intercepted them during a late-night patrol on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Murtaza Salamat Ansari (43), a resident of Mahendra Nagar, Pachpaoli; Mohammad Saddam Shabir Mansoor (19); and Mohammad Wasim Mansoor (21), both from Madhubani, Bihar.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 11:25 pm near Automotive Square when a patrolling team noticed a red auto-rickshaw (MH-49/D1099) behaving suspiciously. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee, prompting a chase. The police successfully intercepted the vehicle and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of 16.95 grams of MD powder concealed inside.

Apart from the contraband drug, the police also seized the auto-rickshaw, cash, and other materials worth ₹4 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Inspector Ramesh Khune, with the team comprising API Tulsiram Dhakulkar, PSI Sadashiv Kanse, Head Constables Amol Bhambul, Amol Kangale, Laxman Padwal, Kishor Dhote, Amol Bhendekar, and Rahul Shetty.

The arrest has once again highlighted the evolving tactics of drug smugglers in the city, raising concerns over the growing MD trade in Nagpur.