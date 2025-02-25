Bawankule orders action on unauthorized layouts in Umarkhed, Yavatmal

Nagpur/Yavatmal: The local revenue administration had imposed fines of over ₹5 crore on holders of unauthorized layouts in Sections 1 and 2 of Umarkhed in Yavatmal following complaints. However, even after a year, the authorities have neither recovered the fines nor taken any action against the violators.

Frustrated with the inaction, complainant Sheikh Irfan directly approached Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, questioning whether his complaint would lead to any action. In response, Bawankule assured that he takes note of every representation submitted to him. During a review meeting in Umarkhed, he instructed the District Collector to take immediate action regarding the issue, drawing the attention of the entire taluka towards the pending action against illegal layout holders.

Gold Rate Tuesday25 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,600 /- Gold 22 KT 80,500 /- Silver / Kg 96,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In Umarkhed, unauthorized layouts in Sections 1 and 2 have been developed and sold illegally. Complaints regarding this issue were repeatedly submitted to the Chief Officer of the Municipal Council, the Tehsildar, and the Sub-Divisional Officer. Consequently, then-Tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar imposed fines exceeding ₹5.25 crore on more than 124 layout holders across various parts of the city.

However, since neither the fines have been recovered nor any action has been taken, Sheikh Irfan has demanded an inquiry committee be formed and strict action be taken against responsible officials, including their immediate transfer or suspension. He has also called for a thorough investigation and criminal cases to be filed against the guilty officials.

“If no action is taken, I will be left with no choice but to stage an indefinite hunger strike in front of your office,” Sheikh Irfan warned.