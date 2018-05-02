Two teenagers end lives in Wathoda, Wadi

Nagpur: Two teenagers including a girl and boy ended their lives by hanging in separate incidents in Wathoda and Wadi police areas on Wednesday. The reasons behind the teens taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

A resident of Plot No. 95, Azad Nagar, Bidgaon, Wathoda, Laxmi Yogesh Sandekar (16) committed suicide by hanging to roof hook with the help of dupatta at her residence around 6.15 pm on Wednesday.

Wathoda police constable Anil, based on information provided by Yogesh Jairam Sandekar, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

Similarly, a 17-year old boy named Shreyas Subhash Chaure, resident of Ambedkar Nagar, near Mahatma Fule Square, Wadi, ended his life by hanging to a rafter with the help of a scarf at his residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Wadi PSI Moghe registered a case of accidental death based on information provided to police and launched investigation.

The exact reasons behind Laxmi and Shreyas taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.