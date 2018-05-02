Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

    Two teenagers end lives in Wathoda, Wadi

    Nagpur: Two teenagers including a girl and boy ended their lives by hanging in separate incidents in Wathoda and Wadi police areas on Wednesday. The reasons behind the teens taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

    A resident of Plot No. 95, Azad Nagar, Bidgaon, Wathoda, Laxmi Yogesh Sandekar (16) committed suicide by hanging to roof hook with the help of dupatta at her residence around 6.15 pm on Wednesday.

    Wathoda police constable Anil, based on information provided by Yogesh Jairam Sandekar, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

    Similarly, a 17-year old boy named Shreyas Subhash Chaure, resident of Ambedkar Nagar, near Mahatma Fule Square, Wadi, ended his life by hanging to a rafter with the help of a scarf at his residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.

    Wadi PSI Moghe registered a case of accidental death based on information provided to police and launched investigation.

    The exact reasons behind Laxmi and Shreyas taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Group of goons pelt bricks on house, damage vehicles in Kotwali
    Group of goons pelt bricks on house, damage vehicles in Kotwali
    फेसबुक ने हेट स्पीच को लेकर बीजेपी नेता पर लगाया प्रतिबंध
    फेसबुक ने हेट स्पीच को लेकर बीजेपी नेता पर लगाया प्रतिबंध
    Two teenagers end lives in Wathoda, Wadi
    Two teenagers end lives in Wathoda, Wadi
    व्यापारियों और प्रशासन को कोविड-19 संकट पर जीत के लिए बिना किसी घर्षण के कार्य करना चाहिए : दीपेन अग्रवाल
    व्यापारियों और प्रशासन को कोविड-19 संकट पर जीत के लिए बिना किसी घर्षण के कार्य करना चाहिए : दीपेन अग्रवाल
    एटीएम कार्डची अदलाबदली करून एटीएम मधुन पैसे काढणाऱ्यां आरोपीला केले जेरबंद
    एटीएम कार्डची अदलाबदली करून एटीएम मधुन पैसे काढणाऱ्यां आरोपीला केले जेरबंद
    2 आरोग्य सेवक तर रामटेक येथील 3 पोलिस कर्मचारी सह 16 कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह.
    2 आरोग्य सेवक तर रामटेक येथील 3 पोलिस कर्मचारी सह 16 कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह.
    16 more Covid testing centres set up in Nagpur
    16 more Covid testing centres set up in Nagpur
    आम आदमी पार्टी का भंडारा जिले के बाढ़ग्रस्त ग्रामीणों को मदद का हाथ
    आम आदमी पार्टी का भंडारा जिले के बाढ़ग्रस्त ग्रामीणों को मदद का हाथ
    Traders & Administration should work in tandem without any friction to win over COVID crisis – Dipen Agrawal
    Traders & Administration should work in tandem without any friction to win over COVID crisis – Dipen Agrawal
    Amitesh Kumar appointed as new Nagpur Police Commissioner
    Amitesh Kumar appointed as new Nagpur Police Commissioner
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145