DPS Lava conducts investiture ceremony online

Nagpur: The newly installed School Cabinet’s [2020- 2021] Investiture ceremony was held online .The solemn evening reverberated with enthusiasm and glory as the proud members of the School Cabinet formally took charge of their duties.

The event was conducted by the outgoing School Head Boy and Head Girl, Shantanu Yadav and Surbhi Udawant respectively. The Chief Guest of the program Group Captain Sunil D’Souza was formally welcomed by Ms. Shahnaaz Ojha. Group Captain Sunil D’Souza has illustrious career in the Indian Air force serving the country. An avid

traveller, Group Captain Sunil D’Souza is a sports enthusiast and is an acclaimed long distance runner.

The members of the Prefectural Board were decorated with the scarf and the badge by their proud parents . Shravan Zoad- Head Boy, Anshika Chanchal Head Girl ,Aadya Potdar- Courage House, Shaunak Deshpande- Harmony House, Ridham Shukla- Service House , Priyanshu Singh- Wisdom House , ParmeshaZade- Sports Captain , Sanskruti Khedkar-Discipline Prefect ,Arshi Sheikh – Cultural Secretary and Saumya Jaiswal- Environment Prefect took the oath to serve their

school with pride and loyalty. The oath was administered by the School Principal Mrs Anupama Sagdeo.

The Head Boy, Shravan Zoad pledged loyalty to the school’s motto “Service before Self”. The Head Girl, Anshika Chanchal vowed to work in unison with her team and lead it from the front.

The Director of DPS Lava, Mr.Gautam Rajgarhia addressed the students. He stated that a true leader finds a collective solution to the problems in hand and leads by example. A true leader is as good as his team. He reiterated that all the members of the school cabinet should don the badge with pride and responsibility.

The Chief Guest’s speech was motivating. He reminded that leadership involved tough decision making particularly in difficult situations and congratulated the school authorities for proceeding with the school agenda in totality despite the pandemic. He stated that capitalising on the unflinching support of the triad teachers- parents- students, the school is sure to reach splendid heights of fame and glory. He quoted the Indian Air Force slogan “Reach for the Sky and touch it with Glory” which has inspired many to become true leaders and achievers in their

fields.

Om Pawar, the outgoing Cultural Secretary, proposed the Vote of Thanks. The program ended with the National Anthem.