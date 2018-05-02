Two teenagers attack boy with knives, try to kill him in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked two teenagers on the charges of attacking another teenager with sharp-edged weapons and attempting to kill him. The incident occurred on Monday night.

The complainant, Beena Anand Sarojkar (42), resident of Saraswati Nagar, Nara Road, tolf Jaripatka police that she received information that her teenage son Harsh alias Akshay was attacked and has been taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment. When she went to the hospital she saw Harsh seriously injured with stab injuries on his abdomen, back, and hand. When asked, Harsh told his mother that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two accused named Dunny alias Abhishek Harwade (18) and Sanjay Nirmalkar (20), both resifing near Nara Ghat.

The accused attacked Harsh around 7.20 pm on Monday and tried to kill him. The motive behind the murderous attack is being investigated.

Jaripatka API V S Dhumal has registered a case against the two accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.





