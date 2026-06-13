Two separate rape cases involving minor students shock Nagpur;

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Nagpur: In a deeply disturbing development, two separate cases of the rape of minor school girls have come to light from the Tehsil and Yashodhara Nagar police station limits in Nagpur. The incidents have caused a stir across the city. The police have promptly taken the accused in both cases into custody and initiated further investigations.

The first incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Tehsil Police Station.

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According to police officials, the minor student and the 19-year-old accused, identified as Om Kamalkar, resided in the same locality and were previously acquainted. The two frequently communicated over the phone and met in person. The accused reportedly visited the victim’s residence when she was alone at home and established physical relations. This exploitation continued for several months.

The matter surfaced when the victim’s health deteriorated, and a medical examination confirmed that she was pregnant. Following the medical report, the Tehsil police were informed. The authorities have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections pertaining to rape, arrested him, and are conducting further investigations.

The second incident occurred within the limits of the Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, where a 13-year-old student studying in the 8th grade was sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old man, identified as Ankit Meshram.

Reports indicate that this ordeal had been ongoing for the past six months. The accused allegedly took advantage of the victim being alone at her residence to commit the crime. According to the formal complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her daughter and the accused had been talking on the phone for a few months. The truth was uncovered when the mother took her daughter into confidence and gently questioned her about the situation.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police immediately registered a case, arrested the accused, and are actively investigating the matter.

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