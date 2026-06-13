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Nagpur: In a major case of financial fraud reported under the Mankapur Police Station limits, a 69-year-old retired man was duped of Rs 23.34 lakh by fraudsters who lured him with the promise of high returns on mutual fund investments. The police have registered a case against three individuals and initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a resident of Padmavati Nagar, the prime accused, Samir Iqbal Pandey, used to manage the family’s bank accounts. Because he was a regular visitor to their home, Pandey successfully gained the elderly man’s complete trust over time.

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Exploiting this relationship, Pandey lured the complainant into investing his savings in various mutual funds and other investment schemes, promising exceptionally high returns.

To convince the victim that his money was securely invested and growing, Pandey collaborated with two accomplices, identified as Ankit Ingle and Sultana Samir Iqbal Pandey. Together, the trio handed over forged investment documents and fake bank statements to the retired man.

The complaint explicitly states that the accused conspired to embezzle a total of Rs 23,34,000 through this systematic financial fraud.

The Mankapur police have registered a case of cheating and financial fraud against Samir Iqbal Pandey, Ankit Ingle, and Sultana Samir Iqbal Pandey. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The police are currently conducting a detailed investigation to track down the accused and trace the embezzled funds.

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