Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal arms, Gittikhadan Police have arrested a history-sheeter and his associate and seized a cache of deadly weapons, including country-made pistols, live cartridges, swords and knives. The total value of the seized weapons and other material is estimated at Rs 20.86 lakh.

The action was carried out on Friday following a tip-off received during routine patrolling in the Gittikhadan area.

Gold Rate June 12 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,41,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, they received specific information that history-sheeter Abbas alias Abu Tayyab Khan was present at Papa Yo Yo Café in Gautam Nagar along with an associate and was allegedly in possession of illegal firearms.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a police team raided the café and detained Abbas and his associate, identified as Ritik alias Watya Naik. During the search, police recovered a country-made pistol along with a magazine from Ritik’s possession.

Subsequently, police conducted a search of Abbas’s residence, where they allegedly recovered another country-made pistol, five live cartridges, several knives, two swords and an iron cutter. A further search of Abbas’s Toyota Fortuner vehicle led to the recovery of a third country-made pistol and five additional live cartridges.

During interrogation, Abbas allegedly disclosed that he had procured the weapons from a person identified as Raja Band of the Pachpaoli area.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and other applicable laws. Both accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing the source of the weapons and identifying other individuals linked to the suspected illegal arms supply network. Police officials said efforts are underway to uncover the entire chain involved in the procurement and distribution of illegal firearms in the city.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY डॉ. राजीव पोतदार 80 फीसदी मतों से जीतेंगे.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #ashishdeshmukh #politicsnews 12 वर्षों में बदली देश की विकास तस्वीर.. #nagpurnews #nitingadkari #politicsnews एमआईडीसी कारखाने से दो हजार खाद बोरियां जब्त.. #vidarbhannews #maharashtranews #newsupdate तुकाराम मुंढे के नाम से मचा हड़कंप.. #maharashtranews #tukarammundhe #latestnews विलय की चर्चा पर सुप्रिया सुळे का इनकार.. #nagpurnews #supriyasule #politicalnews

×