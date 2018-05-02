Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Two rowdy sisters attack woman cop for challan action at Variety Square

    Nagpur: Two rowdy sisters attacked and injured a woman cop on duty for taking challan action against them at busy Variety Square in Sitabuldi police jurisdiction on Monday evening. The two accused sisters have been booked but not arrested so far.

    The complainant woman police sepoy Shweta Dinesh Tagde (30), attached to Sitabuldi Traffic Branch, was on duty at Variety Square around 6.15 pm on Monday. Shweta spotted the two accused Pallavi Narhari Shelke (32) and Rakshana Narhari Shelke (29), both residents of Plot No. 91, Shramjivi Nagar, Chandramani Nagar, Ajni, riding on Dio moped (MH-49/Z 7292) without helmet. Subsequently, the woman cop stopped them and initiated challan action against them.

    Upset over the police action, the two accused siblings started abusing Shweta. Later the accused ran towards Shweta menacingly and hit on her head with a mobile phone. The woman police received serious head injuries and had to be administered medical aid.

    Sitabuldi API Wakde, based on Shweta Tagde’s complaint, booked the two accused sisters under Sections 353, 352, 338, 294, 34 of the IPC read with Sections 110, 117 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 129, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.





