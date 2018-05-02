Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Oct 6th, 2020

    Speeding car knocks bike rider dead in Ajni, driver arrested

    Nagpur: A rashly driven car knocked a two-wheeler dead near Wanjari Nagar Water Tank in Ajni police area on Monday night. The accused car driver has been arrested.

    The deceased has been identified as Kailas Shivram Patil (42), resident of Savitribai Phule Nagar.

    According to police, the accused Kishore Ramratan Jangid (55), resident of Plot No. 208, Rahate Colony, was going in his Duster car (MH-31/FE 1192) towards TB Ward from Tukdoji Statue Square around11 pm on Monday. The accused was driving his car recklessly. Midway near Wanjari Nagar Water Tank, Kishore’s car rammed a Hero Honda bike (MH-31/GX 2517) and injured the rider Kailas Patil grievously. Kailas died on the spot before any medical help.

    Ajni PSI Kamble registered a case against the accused car driver Kishore Jangid under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.





