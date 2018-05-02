Two road robberies reported in Nagpur’s Wathoda area

Nagpur: Two incidents of road robberies were reported in Wathoda police jurisdiction in the city on Tuesday. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

In the first incident, three unidentified miscreants thrashed and looted the complainant Rahim Khan Idris Khan (46), resident of Sharda Nagar, Kharbi. Rahim Khan was returning home around 4.45 pm on Tuesday on his motorcycle (MH-49/AM 388). Midway near Jai Ambe Automobiles, Raut Nagar, the three goons were throwing stones at the accumulated water on the road.

When Rahim Khan confronted them, the three unidentified miscreants bashed him up and snatched Rs 20,000 from him forcibly. The robbers fled the spot before Rahim Khan could raise an alarm.

Wathoda police constable Kakde, based on Rahim Khan’s complaint, booked the three robbers under Sections 394, 427, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

Similarly, a resident of Plot No. 163, Saibaba Nagar, Anuj Arun Kamble (23), was returning home on his Passion Pro bike (MH-49/A 6128) around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

As he reached near New Rajat Bakery, in front of Wathoda Crematorium, two goons riding on Activa moped stopped Anuj and snatched Rs 1200 from him at knife point.

Wathoda PSI Bakatwar has registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and is searching for them.