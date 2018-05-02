Booty worth Rs 2.57 lakh stolen from house in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 2.57 lakh were stolen in a house-breaking incident in Kapil Nagar police area when the owner had gone to Chandrapur between June 8 and 14.

The victim owner, Chandramani Tukaram Borkar (63), resident of Plot No. 222, Kabir Nagar, locked his house and went to Chandrapur for some work between June 8 and 14.

In the meantime,an unidentified burglar gained entry into his house by breaking the lock of the main door and decamped with gold ornaments and a camera worth Rs 2.57 lakh. The theft came to notice when Chandramani returned to the city.

Kapil Nagar PSI Rajesh Dongre has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and is searching for the burglar.